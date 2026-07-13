Farmers call for prompt Kuruvai procurement in Delta region

TIRUCHY: Farmers from across the Delta region have appealed to the state government to ensure prompt kuruvai procurement as due to poor water levels in Mettur, the cultivators who depend on groundwater alone are in the process of kuruvai cultivation.
The farmers have also appealed to organise a meeting and get their views ahead of the commencement of kuruvai procurement.
Despite no water release from Mettur on its customary date of June 12 this year, a section of farmers who are dependent on groundwater went ahead with the cultivation and the harvest is likely to commence from September when the new procurement year begins.
“This year, we would struggle to achieve the kuruvai target due to water shortage, but still, a section of farmers went ahead with the cultivation with the support of groundwater and optimistic about monsoon rains,” said R Senthil Kumar, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.
He appealed to the government that the kuruvai procurement should be promptly made this year, as comparatively a smaller number of farmers have cultivated the crop.
“But, ahead of the procurement, the state government should convene a meeting with the farmers and get the suggestions from us, which would ease the procurement process. We are more concerned about the meeting, and it should be held well ahead of the commencement of the procurement,” Senthil Kumar said.