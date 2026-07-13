Farmers call for prompt Kuruvai procurement in Delta region

The farmers have also appealed to organise a meeting and get their views ahead of the commencement of kuruvai procurement.

Despite no water release from Mettur on its customary date of June 12 this year, a section of farmers who are dependent on groundwater went ahead with the cultivation and the harvest is likely to commence from September when the new procurement year begins.

“This year, we would struggle to achieve the kuruvai target due to water shortage, but still, a section of farmers went ahead with the cultivation with the support of groundwater and optimistic about monsoon rains,” said R Senthil Kumar, Joint Secretary, Tamil Nadu Farmers Association.