Kuruvai special package lacks clarity, say TN farmers

He also stated that 70 per cent of farmers who depend on river irrigation in the Delta region have lost their livelihood and the government should come forward to support them with proper compensation, Masilamani said.

While Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, Secretary, Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association, said that the Kuruvai special package has no mention of the farmers dependent on water irrigation. “The government should announce the alternate arrangement to these farmers who could not go ahead with Kuruvai cultivation,” Vimalnathan said.

He also pointed out that the government, which encouraged groundwater irrigation with mechanised farming, has to ensure an uninterrupted power supply and proper subsidy for fuel.

While NV Kannan, president, Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, Thanjavur, said that the kruvuai special package announcement is a delayed one, and the government failed to mention the benefits per acre in the package and the number of beneficiaries from the region. “The announcement lacks clarity, and so the officials should clarify it to the farmers,” Kannan said.

Meanwhile, the farmers from Tiruvarur staged a series of protests, including road blockades, demanding the crop loan waiver. They claimed that the kuruvai special package would never help the farmers, as most of them had not undertaken the cultivation due to water shortage, and so the loan waiver can only be a real help for them.