Paddy procurement hit by poor planning in Thanjavur

“This is purely mismanagement on the part of the government. The traditional practice of moving the procured paddy had been halted and the officials claim that they have been waiting for proper direction from the government. This certainly affects the farmers who need to take care of their harvested paddy until the procurement is done,” Natarajan said.

Supporting the claim, Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan said, the government is responsible for the stagnation of paddy in the DPCs. He charged that the stagnation of paddy is the result of the state government’s inefficiency and inexperience.

“Usually, 40,000 to 45,000 MT paddy is transported to warehouses controlled by TNCSC and they would be sent for hulling immediately but this time, transporting the paddy for hulling is delayed, and this results in the accumulation of paddy stocks in each DPC,” he said.

Vimalnathan cited that the open DPCs in Papanasam, Ammapettai, Kumbakonam and Orathanadu in Thanjavur, Kutralam in Mayiladuthurai, Valangaiman, Needamangalam and Mannargudi in Tiruvarur districts are seen at least 10,000 to 15,000 bags of procured paddy piled up for several days and the DPC staff avoid further procurement as they are responsible for the weight loss, discolour of paddy and other damages.

“We have raised this with the food minister when he visited Delta and explained in detail, and he assured us of sorting out the issue immediately. But even after a month of his visit, the officials claim that they have been waiting for government direction. Since the procurement of paddy is delayed due to uncertainty about the transportation of paddy from DPCs, the farmers are facing risk, and they have been waiting with their stocks of paddy in front of every DPC,” he said.

He also said that the farmers suggested utilising their tractors for the transportation of paddy instead of waiting for the lorry contractors if they fail to operate vehicles.

However, the TNCSC officials, on condition of anonymity, said that there was a bumper harvest during the previous year for both Kuruvai and samba and surpassed the target.

Apart from the yield, which was also good the procured paddy stocks were piled up in the warehouses and the hulling centres could not cope up with the ‘unexpected’ rush of paddy and so the transportation of stocks to the mills was delayed, and this resulted in accumulation in large quantities.

“We have sought the advice of the government to shift the procured paddy from open DPCs initially and wait for the approval for establishing temporary covered DPCs,” an official said.