CM Vijay anti-corruption campaign falls on deaf ears at DPCs

“Instead of retricting themselves they have boldly increased the bribe amount from Rs 40 per bag previousely to Rs 60,” say the affected farmers. “They are forced to give bribes or else their paddy stocks would be kept pending for days for procurement,” the farmers say.

Farmers say bribe has increased to Rs 60 per bag

According to farmers the major problem faced by them is the need to grease the palms of the procurement staff. They claimed that the staff quoting their low pay used to deduct a minimum of Rs 40 per bag before paying the farmer their due amount until the previous government.

Now under the new government, the staff has started demanding between Rs 50 and 60 per bag based on the quantity of the paddy that is brought to the DPCs.

Swamimalai Sundara Vimalnathan, the secretary of Tamil Nadu Cauvery Farmers Protection Association claimed that the bribe during the AIADMK government was Rs 40 per bag and it was increased to Rs 50 per bag during DMK government and now, in the TVK government, the staff collect upto Rs 60 per bag.