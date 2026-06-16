AIADMK whip hits back, says all posts to C Ve Shanmugam alms given by EPS

TIRUVANNAMALAI: AIADMK legislature party whip and party chief Edappadi Palaniswami’s confidant Agri SS Krishnamurthy on Monday accused former minister CVe Shanmugam of being responsible for the party’s electoral setbacks in Villupuram district and rejected his allegations of the party chief practising family politics.
Addressing reporters in Tiruvannamalai, Krishnamoorthy alleged that Shanmugam was spreading “false narratives” against the AIADMK leadership after losing organisational influence in Villupuram district. He accused Shanmugam of following dynasty politics by controlling the party’s Villupuram unit along with his brother. All posts enjoyed by CVe Shanmugam were alms given by party chief Edappadi Palaniswami, Agri Krishnamurthy hit back at the Villupuram leader’s earlier jibe that the party won 31 seats out of support from the ally PMK.
The former minister also accused CVe Shanmugam of insulting AIADMK cadre by claiming that the party’s electoral victories were solely due to the support of alliance partners, particularly the PMK.
“Shanmugam has no moral right to criticise the party. He was responsible for the AIADMK’s defeats in Villupuram district, where candidates picked by him lost the polls, when he alone won by a small margin,” Krishnamurthy alleged.
Defending Palaniswami, he said the AIADMK chief had never encouraged family politics either as Chief Minister or as party chief. He pointed out that Palaniswami’s family members had not participated in government or party affairs and rejected comparisons with leaders accused of promoting relatives.
Krishnamurthy also dismissed claims that the AIADMK had attempted to form a government with the DMK and criticised TVK leaders for making such allegations.
On internal party affairs, he said Palaniswami was consulting functionaries district-wise to assess the reasons for the AIADMK’s electoral performance before convening meetings of the executive committee or general council.
He further claimed that disciplinary action against certain party legislators and office-bearers had strengthened the organisation and reiterated that the AIADMK would remain a major force.