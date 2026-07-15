Shot in arm for EPS as MLAs from rival camp attend meet

The meeting in Erode was attended by MLA Hari Baskar, while Tiruttani MLA K Hari participated in the Tiruvallur review meeting. Both legislators were earlier considered close to the Velumani camp, making their presence noteworthy.

Party insiders said the participation of the two MLAs was being viewed as a positive signal for Palaniswami, suggesting that leaders previously aligned with the Velumani and CVe Shanmugam group have begun extending support to his leadership.

The latest development follows the participation of Pappireddipatti MLA Maragatham Vetrivel, who was also considered close to Velumani and CVe Shanmugam faction, in a similar district consultation meeting chaired by Palaniswami last week. Her attendance had also been interpreted as a sign of growing support for the AIADMK chief.

During Wednesday's meetings, Palaniswami directed district office-bearers to intensify preparations for the upcoming local body elections and work towards securing the party's victory. He urged functionaries to recommend only loyal and committed party workers for organisational responsibilities.

He also asked cadres not to be distracted by leaders who had left the party for personal interests and stressed the need to strengthen the organisation at the grassroots level.

According to party sources, Palaniswami told functionaries that AIADMK must win the upcoming by-election whenever it is announced to reaffirm Erode as one of the party's strongholds.