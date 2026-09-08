DMK chief Stalin questions way TN Assembly proceedings being held

Speaking to journalists at the party headquarters, Anna Arivalayam, where DMK legislators assembled after being evicted from the House, Stalin was asked whether the current Assembly was being conducted with "dignity".

"You are asking the question yourself whether it is being conducted with dignity. It is being run in such a manner that it warrants that very question," Stalin replied.

Earlier in the day, following the ruckus over Vijay's certain references regarding DMK in the House on Monday, Speaker JCD Prabhakar had directed the eviction of the main opposition party's MLAs.