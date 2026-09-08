Uproar in Assembly as DMK seeks removal of CM Vijay's graft charges from records

As soon as the House proceedings commenced, DMK Whip EV Velu, referring to Vijay's statement on Monday, demanded that references made by the chief minister on matters such as ED's allegations of graft be removed from House records as it contravened rules.

Velu also objected to references to Sarkaria Commission maintaining that no offences were made out.

Law Minister R Nirmalkumar defended the CM's statement based on Sarkaria Commission report and the ED's official documents and reiterated allegations of corruption against the then DMK regime.