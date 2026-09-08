CM Vijay attacks 3 generations of DMK in fiery, dramatic attack

Having done his homework, the TVK chief first referred to the Sarkaria Commission report that raised the spectre of suspicion about the then DMK chief Karunanidhi, before deftly using the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) documents to train the fire on Stalin and Udhayanidhi.

Vijay cited an ED report on alleged collection of commissions ranging from 7.5% to 10% between 2021 and 2025 in the name of party funds by the Municipal Administration Department, and said the central agency named Stalin and Udhayanidhi, the then chief minister and deputy chief minister respectively, as the direct beneficiaries.

He then quickly moved on to everyone’s favourite punching bag, Tasmac. "The ED had alleged in its report that the then minister in charge of the [Prohibition and Excise] department misused his power," Vijay said.