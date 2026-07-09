Centre approves procurement of copra, Totapuri mangoes from Tamil Nadu farmers

Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan cleared the proposals, which were based on requests from the Tamil Nadu government, an official statement said.

Under the copra procurement plan for 2026, the Centre will buy 87,226 metric tonnes -- comprising 87,000 tonnes of milling copra and 226 tonnes of ball copra -- at the Minimum Support Price under the Price Support Scheme (PSS). The total MSP outlay for the procurement is estimated at over Rs 1,049.16 crore.