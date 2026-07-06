Corporate oil mills manipulate copra prices in west Tamil Nadu: Farmers

Market prices of copra have fallen to around Rs 120 per kg from an all-time high of Rs 275 per kg in December last year, marking a decline of more than 55 per cent. The commodity had traded above Rs 200 per kg for a few months before prices began to slide.

The sharp fall has forced many farmers to look towards procurement by the National Agricultural Cooperative Marketing Federation of India (NAFED).

"Over the last three years, farmers did not sell copra to NAFED because market prices were much higher than the Minimum Support Price (MSP). But with prices crashing, they are now eager to sell to NAFED to minimise their losses," said N Thangavel, a member of the Tamil Nadu Coconut and Copra Farmers Association.