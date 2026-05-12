Despite slow start, mango season in Salem sees peak in arrivals

Traders said the season, which usually begins in early March, started only around mid-April this year due to lower initial yields from orchards.

However, with arrivals increasing significantly over the past few weeks, the mango trade has now gathered momentum and is expected to continue for another month. “The season was delayed because the early yield from orchards was poor. But the quality of mangoes this year is exceptionally good. Due to the prolonged dry spell, the fruits are sweeter and tastier than in previous years. Mangoes naturally develop better flavour during dry weather conditions,” said A Jeyapal, a grower and the president of Salem Mango Traders Association.

He added that strong winds over the past week had caused damage in several orchards, leading to the shedding of nearly 10-20% of baby mangoes. Hailstorms in some pockets also affected the crop.