Krishnagiri's mango economy beaten to pulp

With the harvest season now under way, growers say unseasonal rains, prolonged dry spells, and strong winds have devastated crops, triggering widespread shedding of baby mangoes and sharply reducing yields across orchards.

Krishnagiri, one of the largest mango-producing regions in the State and a major hub for pulp manufacturing, is likely to see total totapuri production plunge from nearly 5 lakh metric tonnes last year to around 2 lakh metric tonnes this season. “Flowering was excellent a few months ago, and farmers were expecting another year of abundant production. But erratic weather conditions ruined the crop. Trees that normally yield around 300 kg are now producing barely 50-100 kg,” lamented KM Soundarajan, the president of Krishnagiri Mango Growers Federation.

Ironically, the sharp decline comes just a year after farmers suffered heavy losses due to oversupply. Last season’s bumper harvest forced many growers to sell totapuri mangoes to pulp manufacturers at throwaway prices of below Rs 5/kg. In several orchards, farmers reportedly left fruit unharvested because the cost of plucking exceeded market returns.