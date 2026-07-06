Coconut exports from Pollachi rebound as Gulf tensions ease

The return of export orders has raised hopes of a revival in overseas shipments. However, exporters caution that freight charges, which soared during the conflict, remain significantly above normal levels and continue to affect trade.

"With the West Asia conflict ending, we have started receiving enquiries for coconuts and copra from Gulf countries. Nearly 80 per cent of Pollachi's coconut exports are destined for Gulf nations. Exports had virtually come to a halt during the conflict," noted M Veeramani, a coconut trader from Pollachi.

Exporters said the disruption dealt a severe blow to the trade, with shipping costs escalating sharply during the conflict, and consignments remained stranded as demand weakened. "Several exporters suffered heavy losses as shipments got delayed and coconuts rotted after demand from Gulf countries declined following the outbreak of the conflict. Now, freight charges have started coming down, but they are still far from normal," Veeramani said.

The exporters expect shipment volumes to gradually return to pre-conflict levels in the coming weeks. PK Padmanaban, joint secretary of the Tamil Nadu Coconut Producers Companies Consortium, said exports through Kochi port had remained suspended for nearly three months. "Export enquiries have resumed only over the past week. We expect the market to stabilise within a month, following which coconut prices may also improve," he said.