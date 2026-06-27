BREAKING | Manickam Tagore appointed TNCC president

The move was widely expected after a section of leaders and functionaries in Tamil Nadu, and also senior leaders in Delhi, were unhappy with K Selvaperunthagai. While a section, including Tagore strongly campaigned for snapping ties with the DMK and joining the TVK-led alliance, Selvaperunthagai was on the other side, advocating the continuation of the alliance.

Tagore’s open statement seeking more seats and assurance of sharing power caused considerable friction with the DMK, which led the Tamil Nadu version of the INDIA bloc in the State.