BREAKING | Manickam Tagore appointed TNCC president

CHENNAI: The Congress high command appointed Lok Sabha Whip B Manickam Tagore as the new president of Tamil Nadu Congress, on Saturday (June 27).
Tagore was among the first leaders to propose a tie-up with C Joseph Vijay-led TVK in the run up to the recently concluded Assembly polls.
The move was widely expected after a section of leaders and functionaries in Tamil Nadu, and also senior leaders in Delhi, were unhappy with K Selvaperunthagai. While a section, including Tagore strongly campaigned for snapping ties with the DMK and joining the TVK-led alliance, Selvaperunthagai was on the other side, advocating the continuation of the alliance.
Tagore’s open statement seeking more seats and assurance of sharing power caused considerable friction with the DMK, which led the Tamil Nadu version of the INDIA bloc in the State.
A three-time MP from Virudhunagar, Tagore is widely considered to be close the Congress high command, Rahul Gandhi in particular.
Incidentally, Selvaperunthagai’s ouster came a day after he criticised CM Vijay for his gesture mocking DMK president and former chief minister MK Stalin. Not stopping there, he even criticised the government, in which the Congress is a partner, for what he termed as administrative failures.