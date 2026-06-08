60-day countdown for Selvaperunthagai as AICC panel scans poll rout reasons

Providing a glimpse into the committee's mandate, TNCC vice-president S M Hidayathullah, who is also a member of the panel, said the inquiry covers candidate selection, the performance of party office-bearers and grievances raised by cadres across the 28 constituencies contested by the Congress.

"We are collecting feedback from party workers and office bearers regarding the conduct of the campaign, candidate selection and organisational issues. The committee has already completed inquiries in Chennai and surrounding districts," Hidayathullah told DT Next.

He said the panel would submit its report to the AICC leadership within 60 days.

Party sources said the committee is also examining complaints over the selection of certain candidates, including GKM Tamil Kumaran, son of senior PMK leader GK Mani, who was allotted a Congress ticket shortly after joining the party.

With the review expected to identify both organisational lapses and accountability issues, Congress insiders believe the report could serve as the basis for a wider overhaul of the Tamil Nadu unit. Whether that exercise culminates in a change at the top remains to be seen, but within party circles, the 60-day deadline is increasingly being viewed as a crucial marker in Selvaperunthagai's political future.