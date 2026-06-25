Congress ministers meet Kharge; buzz grows over new TNCC chief

CHENNAI: Amid growing speculation over a possible change in the leadership of the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), ministers Rajesh Kumar and P Viswanathan met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge in New Delhi on Wednesday.
The meeting assumes significance as speculation continues over a change in the TNCC leadership. Sources within the party said the Congress leadership has been holding consultations with senior leaders from Tamil Nadu as part of efforts to strengthen the organisation ahead of the local body elections and the 2029 Lok Sabha polls.
While details of the meeting were not officially disclosed, party insiders indicated that organisational matters and the political situation in Tamil Nadu were discussed.
The meeting comes at a time when several names are being discussed within Congress circles for the post of TNCC president.
Recently, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan had told reporters in Madurai that a change in the TNCC leadership was expected soon and that the final decision would rest with the party high command.
The developments have fuelled speculation that an announcement on the state unit leadership could be made in the coming days. However, Congress leaders have maintained that any decision on the TNCC president will be taken by the party's national leadership after due consultations.