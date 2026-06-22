High command asked me to wait, Selvaperunthagai hints at exit

Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport, Selvaperunthagai said he had earlier stated that he did not expect to continue as TNCC president after the elections. Referring to his recent meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, he clarified that it was a routine meeting and not held specifically to discuss the leadership issue.

"My intuition tells me that I can not continue in the state president's position. However, the high command has asked me to wait until it takes a decision," he said.