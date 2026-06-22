High command asked me to wait, Selvaperunthagai hints at exit

CHENNAI: Amid growing speculation over a leadership change in the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), party president K Selvaperunthagai on Monday said his intuition tells him that he may not continue in the post and revealed that the Congress high command had asked him to wait until a decision is taken on the matter.
Speaking to reporters at Chennai Airport, Selvaperunthagai said he had earlier stated that he did not expect to continue as TNCC president after the elections. Referring to his recent meeting with All India Congress Committee (AICC) president Mallikarjun Kharge in Bengaluru, he clarified that it was a routine meeting and not held specifically to discuss the leadership issue.
"My intuition tells me that I can not continue in the state president's position. However, the high command has asked me to wait until it takes a decision," he said.
Responding to questions regarding recent remarks made by Congress MPs Jothimani and Manickam Tagore, Selvaperunthagai said some party colleagues had been making such comments even before the elections.
"These remarks are often made without a proper understanding of the situation, creating bitterness within the party. I will respond to them in detail at an appropriate time," he said.
His comments come amid increasing discussions within the party over a possible leadership change in Tamil Nadu. Earlier on Monday, Higher Education Minister P Viswanathan also stated that there was a demand for a change in the TNCC leadership from the party.
Selvaperunthagai's remarks have further fuelled speculation about the future leadership of the Tamil Nadu Congress unit.