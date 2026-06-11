Manickam Tagore emerges top contender for Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief

The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is reportedly planning structural changes across several state units, with leadership reorganisation talks already under way. Sources indicate that Tagore’s name tops the shortlist for the state unit chief's post.

Reports suggest that incumbent TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai may be replaced within the next month. Selvaperunthagai had earlier indicated his willingness to step down after the Assembly elections. Party sources now reveal that a final decision on the guard change is likely after his daughter’s wedding, scheduled for June 18.

Amid these developments, lobbying for the top post has intensified in New Delhi. While Karur MP S Jothimani remains a strong contender, Tagore is widely viewed as the frontrunner. Political observers point to heightened activity and strategic messaging from both leaders on social media as clear indicators of the ongoing contest.