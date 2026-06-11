Manickam Tagore emerges top contender for Tamil Nadu Congress Committee chief

CHENNAI: As the race for the Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC) presidency gathers momentum, Virudhunagar MP Manickam Tagore has emerged as the leading contender, according to party sources familiar with high command discussions.
The All India Congress Committee (AICC) is reportedly planning structural changes across several state units, with leadership reorganisation talks already under way. Sources indicate that Tagore’s name tops the shortlist for the state unit chief's post.
Reports suggest that incumbent TNCC president K Selvaperunthagai may be replaced within the next month. Selvaperunthagai had earlier indicated his willingness to step down after the Assembly elections. Party sources now reveal that a final decision on the guard change is likely after his daughter’s wedding, scheduled for June 18.
Amid these developments, lobbying for the top post has intensified in New Delhi. While Karur MP S Jothimani remains a strong contender, Tagore is widely viewed as the frontrunner. Political observers point to heightened activity and strategic messaging from both leaders on social media as clear indicators of the ongoing contest.
According to party sources, sections of the high command, including Rahul Gandhi, are dissatisfied with the TNCC’s strategic choices during the recently concluded Assembly election. Some leaders believe that an alternative alliance arrangement with the Vijay-led TVK could have delivered better electoral dividends for the Congress.
Sources further claim that the Congress is reassessing its future political alignment in Tamil Nadu, particularly looking ahead to a scenario where the DMK moves out of the INDIA bloc. In such a scenario, the next state chief will have to play a pivotal role in steering the party, sources said.
Tagore’s credentials also give him a distinct edge. The three-time Lok Sabha MP currently serves as the party whip in the lower house and is the AICC in-charge for Andhra Pradesh and the Andaman and Nicobar Islands. Crucially, his proximity to Rahul Gandhi's inner political circle has significantly strengthened his prospects in the race to helm Tamil Nadu Congress.