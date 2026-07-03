Ammonia leak death toll rises to 18; accused denied bail

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a private seafood processing and export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur district has risen to 18, with one more patient dying on July 2, while 14 women remain under treatment, the Health and Family Welfare Department said on Friday (July 3).
In a medical bulletin, the department said 83 workers were affected by the June 21 incident at the St Peter and Paul Seafood Export’s unit in Tiruvallur.
Of them, 51 have been discharged from hospitals, while 14 continue to receive treatment. One patient is on ventilator support, another is on oxygen support and the remaining 12 are in stable condition under medical observation.
"The Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure the availability of appropriate medical care for all affected individuals. Coordination with district authorities and healthcare institutions remains ongoing," the bulletin said, adding that the situation remains under surveillance.
According to the bulletin, seven patients are undergoing treatment at Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital, four at Vels Hospital, two at Venkateswara Hospital and one at Government Stanley Medical College Hospital.
The 18 fatalities include 14 workers from Odisha, two from Assam, one from Jharkhand and one whose mortal remains are yet to be transported after completion of legal formalities. The department said the bodies of 17 victims have already been flown to their native States.
Meanwhile, a Tiruvallur court on Friday dismissed the bail petitions of four persons arrested in connection with the ammonia gas leak. Principal District and Sessions Judge Dr J Juliet Pushpa rejected the bail applications after the prosecution opposed their release citing the gravity of the incident.
The accused include the factory owners Joseph Mohan and Joseph Jagan of Washermenpet, factory manager Daniel, and contractor Suresh of Sulurpet. They were arrested by the Periyapalayam police and remanded in judicial custody in Puzhal prison.
Appearing for the prosecution, district government pleader PN Udhayakumar argued that the accused should not be granted bail as the incident had resulted in the deaths of 18 workers.