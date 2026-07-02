Ammonia stock to be removed from seafood plant, Tiruvallur Collector issues safety advisory

The move came after a toxic gas leak at the St Peter and Paul Seafood Export’s processing unit on June 21 claimed the lives of 17 workers so far.

In a statement, Collector S Kavitha said the ammonia stored at the factory would be safely removed by a team of technical experts. As a precaution, a 500-metre radius around the factory has been declared a restricted zone during the operation.

Residents, employees, and occupants of private industries, shops, schools, and other establishments located within a 300-metre radius of the factory will be evacuated to safer locations by 6 pm on July 3.