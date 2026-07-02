Ammonia stock to be removed from seafood plant, Tiruvallur Collector issues safety advisory

CHENNAI: The Tiruvallur district administration has announced extensive safety measures ahead of a planned ammonia removal operation at a seafood processing factory in Kannigaiper village of Uthukottai taluk on July 4 and 5.
The move came after a toxic gas leak at the St Peter and Paul Seafood Export’s processing unit on June 21 claimed the lives of 17 workers so far.
In a statement, Collector S Kavitha said the ammonia stored at the factory would be safely removed by a team of technical experts. As a precaution, a 500-metre radius around the factory has been declared a restricted zone during the operation.
Residents, employees, and occupants of private industries, shops, schools, and other establishments located within a 300-metre radius of the factory will be evacuated to safer locations by 6 pm on July 3.
Traffic restrictions will also be imposed on National Highway 716 passing through the restricted area on July 4 and 5, with vehicles being diverted along alternative routes by the police.
The operation will be jointly coordinated by the police, revenue department, Fire and Rescue Services, Rural Development Department, Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board, National Disaster Response Force, medical teams, and the Directorate of Industrial Safety and Health.
A control room has been set up at the Kannigaiper revenue inspector's Office. The public can contact the emergency helpline at 9952590412 for assistance.
The district administration has advised residents not to panic in the event of an ammonia leak.
People have been asked to move immediately to an area upwind from the leak, cover their nose and mouth with a wet cloth, and leave the affected area by walking across the direction of the wind before proceeding to a safe location. In case of an emergency, the control room should be contacted immediately.
The Collector appealed to the public to cooperate fully with the district administration to ensure the safe completion of the ammonia removal operation.