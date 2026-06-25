Ammonia gas leak deaths: Toll reaches 13; 43 still under treatment in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: The death toll in the ammonia gas leak at a seafood processing and export unit near Periyapalayam in Tiruvallur rose to 13 on Thursday, with 43 workers continuing to receive treatment in hospitals, according to the Health and Family Welfare Department.
In a media bulletin issued on Thursday evening, the department said 83 persons were affected in the industrial accident that occurred on June 21 at the St Peter & Paul Seafood Export’s unit located in the Kannigaipair-Manjankaranai area.
The workers were exposed to ammonia gas during routine operations, triggering a large-scale medical response by the district administration and health authorities.
Of the 83 affected workers, 27 have been discharged so far. The remaining 43 are under treatment and observation in government and private hospitals.
Among them, 14 patients are on ventilator support, 21 are receiving oxygen assistance, and 8 are reported to be stable.
The latest fatality was reported at 5 pm on Thursday, taking the cumulative death toll to 13. The victims include workers from Odisha and Assam.
"The Health Department continues to closely monitor the situation and ensure appropriate medical care for all affected individuals," the bulletin said.
The government said the mortal remains of eight victims had been airlifted to Odisha and two to Assam. Arrangements are under way to transport the bodies of the remaining three victims after legal formalities are completed.