Ammonia gas leak deaths: Toll reaches 13; 43 still under treatment in Tamil Nadu

Of the 83 affected workers, 27 have been discharged so far. The remaining 43 are under treatment and observation in government and private hospitals.

Among them, 14 patients are on ventilator support, 21 are receiving oxygen assistance, and 8 are reported to be stable.

The latest fatality was reported at 5 pm on Thursday, taking the cumulative death toll to 13. The victims include workers from Odisha and Assam.