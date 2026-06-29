Ammonia leak: Seven days later, workers still uncertain of return, kin's status

CHENNAI: Even seven days after the ammonia gas leak at the Tiruvallur seafood processing facility, workers from Jharkhand and Assam continue to remain at a temporary relief camp with no official word on the condition of their relatives or when they will be allowed to leave. Currently, the death toll is 16.
Sixty-two workers from Odisha were sent back home on Friday, which, according to the workers, was 'against their will' as their kin were still at hospitals. At least 42 workers from Jharkhand remain at the camp. Workers from Assam are also present, though their numbers could not be independently confirmed. Food and medical support are being provided; however, information is not.
Dileep Kumar of Jharkhand questioned how somebody would not be tense in such a situation. "It's been over five days since we came here, and there has been no information given to us on what is happening."
Bablu, also of Jharkhand and whose wife has been hospitalised, said, "What will we do here if we don't go? There are children and parents at home. If I don't send money, how will they eat?"
He said his wife's condition was improving and that he had no reason beyond that to stay back. "They are only giving food. There is no money," he said.
Another worker appealed to the Jharkhand government in a video message and said officials who visited the camp did not give firm answers, "Government or private, whoever comes here, they vaguely keep saying you can leave today or tomorrow. But no clear and proper response has come."
The workers are yet to process the tragedy and say they would never return to Tamil Nadu. They are appealing to their respective governments to bring them home soon and ask for proper communication about the situation.
Dileep also appealed to permit people whose family members have been admitted to the hospital to visit them. "But whoever wishes to go back should also get permission to leave," he said, adding that he has not been able to contact his family in five days, which is the story for some other workers, too.
For workers earning between Rs 12,000 and Rs 15,000 a month - a salary for which they had to toil for more than 12 hours a day, most of which is remitted home- each passing day carries a cost. "If we stay here for a month without work, our entire life will sink," they say.