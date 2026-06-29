Ammonia leak: Seven days later, workers still uncertain of return, kin's status

Sixty-two workers from Odisha were sent back home on Friday, which, according to the workers, was 'against their will' as their kin were still at hospitals. At least 42 workers from Jharkhand remain at the camp. Workers from Assam are also present, though their numbers could not be independently confirmed. Food and medical support are being provided; however, information is not.

Dileep Kumar of Jharkhand questioned how somebody would not be tense in such a situation. "It's been over five days since we came here, and there has been no information given to us on what is happening."