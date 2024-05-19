Begin typing your search...

8 districts of Tamil Nadu likely to receive rain on May 19 morning

Accordingly, Ramanathapuram, Sivagangai, Nagapattinam, Pudukottai, Thanjavur, Tiruvarur, Mayiladuthurai, and Cuddalore are likely to experience light to moderate showers with thunder and lightning.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|19 May 2024 3:40 AM GMT
Representative image (Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) announced on Sunday morning at 7 am that eight districts of Tamil Nadu were likely to receive rain within the next 3 hours

The weather department has issued a red alert to Theni, Tenkasi, Tirunelveli, and Kanniyakumari districts for May 19 and May 20, indicating heavy to very heavy rain with extremely heavy rain at one or two places.

Heavy to very heavy rain is also likely to occur today and tomorrow (May 19 and May 20) at isolated places over Virudhunagar, Tiruppur, Coimbatore, Nilgiris and Dindigul districts, where an orange alert has been sounded.

Meanwhile, heavy rain is likely to occur at isolated places over Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram, Thoothukudi, and Pudukkottai districts as well today.

According to RMC, a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 22 (Wednesday), which would bring intense spells over several parts of the State.

The heavy rain that lashed many areas of Tamil Nadu, especially the Western Ghats and interior districts, in the last few days is likely to continue due to a cyclonic circulation prevailing over south Tamil Nadu and now lies over south interior Tamil Nadu.

Thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds with speed reaching 40-50 kmph are likely to occur at one or two places over Tamil Nadu, between May 19 and 21, the weather department added.

(With inputs from bureau)

Online Desk

