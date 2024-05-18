Heavy rain warning for Kanniyakumari: Dams under surveillance, officials on standby for rescue ops

CHENNAI: The Meteorological Department on Saturday issued a heavy rain warning for Kanniyakumari district. In response, the district administration is implementing necessary precautionary measures. All dams in the district are under continuous 24-hour surveillance, and the fire department is on standby, prepared for potential rescue operations.

District Fire Officer Sathya Kumar inspected the rescue equipment stored at the fire station in Oluginasery, Nagercoil and stated that, "The district fire department is prepared to carry out rescue operations in case of rain and flooding. People should avoid going near water bodies. If there is a power outage, the public should immediately inform the district control room, fire department and power board."

He urged the public to follow the announcements issued by the Meteorological Department.