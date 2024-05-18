Red alert in Tenkasi for extremely heavy rain, bathing banned in all waterfalls in Courtallam till May 21

MADURAI: Taking note of the red alert issued by the India Meteorological Department that warned of extremely heavy rain, the Tenkasi district administration banned bathing in all waterfalls in Courtallam till further announcement.

The move came a day after a teenager was washed away by flash floods that caught the visitors unawares. The youth, identified as Ashwin of Tirunelveli, happened at the Old Falls in Courtallam. The other popular waterfalls that are out of bounds for tourists are Main Falls, Five Falls, Tiger Falls and Small Falls, officials said.

Meanwhile, the Tenkasi district administration has opened a round-the-clock control room in the Collectorate. The general public may call 1077 or 04633-290548 to report any rain-related problems.

In view of the red alert, Tenkasi Collector AK Kamal Kishore convened a meeting with officials from Departments of Revenue, Police, Fire and Rescue Services, and others on Saturday to discuss the measures that should be taken to prevent anyone from approaching the waterfalls.

District Fire Officer E Banu Priya said brigades of personnel have been deputed at each waterfall area on a shift basis to monitor the situation round-the-clock. Even though the ban on bathing remains in force until May 21, ten lifebuoys have been kept as a precautionary measure to save any person in distress.

Thoothukudi District Police have also swung into action to create awareness about personal safety during heavy rainfall like the situation predicted for the next three days, sources said.