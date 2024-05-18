160mm rain, orange and red alerts - Tamil Nadu experiences summer like seldom before

CHENNAI: Summer showers are the brief spells of rain that bring down the temperature by a few degrees to offer relief for the people. But in Tamil Nadu, which was on the verge of a weather crisis due to the relentless heatwave that scalded most parts of peninsular India, is going through a bizarre summer in 2024 in the last few days, when the official alerts are about very heavy rainfall and precautionary measures to be taken for that.

Look at the numbers: Pattukottai in Thanjavur district recorded a whopping 160mm rainfall in 24 hours ending 8.30 am on May 16, while Singampunari in Sivaganga recorded 140mm and Mannargudi in Tiruvarur district recorded 130mm.

These were not isolated cases of freaky weather. Five other stations recorded more than 100mm rain on the same day, and five more reported 90mm, show figures from the Regional Meteorological Centre, Chennai.



The intensity was much less on May 17, but the spells were similarly widespread. And going by the forecast issued on Saturday, the coming days hold more of the same - perhaps even more intense.

The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, on Saturday issued a red alert for Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi districts of Tamil Nadu, forecasting extremely heavy rain in these districts on May 19 and 20 under the influence of a cyclonic circulation that is prevailing over south Tamil Nadu.

The weather department added that a low-pressure area is likely to form over the Bay of Bengal on May 22 (Wednesday), which would bring intense spells over several parts of the State.

Extremely heavy rain along with thunderstorm activity with a speed reaching 40 kmph to 50 kmph is likely to occur over Kanniyakumari, Theni, Tirunelveli and Tenkasi for the next two days.