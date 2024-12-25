37-yr-old man nabbed for sexually assaulting Anna University student; hunt on for another

CHENNAI: Investigating the sexual assault of a second-year engineering student of the prestigious Anna University inside the campus in Guindy, the Chennai police arrested a 37-year-old man Gnanasekaran on Wednesday. The female student was sexually assaulted and her male friend beaten up by two men while returning from attending prayers at a nearby church on December 23 night.

Sources said a hunt is on to nab the other accused.

The incident that happened in the heart of Chennai sent shockwaves across the State, and triggered protests by students and stinging criticism by opposition parties and even allies of the ruling DMK.

According to police sources, the college students, one male and the other female, were returning to the campus after attending prayers at a nearby church on Monday night when the incident happened. When they were on a secluded stretch, the accused intercepted them, taking them by surprise. After attacking the boy, the accused sexually assaulted the girl.

The students filed a complaint at Kotturpuram police station and then got admitted to a private hospital.

As the news spread, senior police officers rushed to the scene and began monitoring the investigation.

Officials said the investigators suspect that the perpetrators could have followed the two students from the church and struck at the secluded spot.

Police teams are checking CCTV footage from the vicinity to ascertain the identity of the suspects.

Meanwhile, the SFI, the students’ wing of the CPM which is an ally of the ruling party, went on a protest, which was withdrawn after the senior city police officers and university officials assured strict and immediate action.

