Rise of sexual violence worrying, says CPM on Anna University sexual assault

CHENNAI: Strongly condemned the shocking incident of a student studying at Anna University being sexually assaulted by some people inside the campus, CPM Tamil Nadu unit secretary K Balakrishnan on Wednesday said it was worrying that sexual violence against women and children was increasing in the State.

In a statement, he said the incident inside the Anna University campus, one of the best universities in the country located in the heart of Chennai, has caused great anxiety and fear among the students studying there and raised questions about a safe environment for learning.

“It is worrying that incidents of sexual violence against women and children, especially against female students in educational institutions, are increasing in Tamil Nadu,” he noted.

He insisted that those who sexually assaulted the student on the university campus should be immediately arrested and given severe punishment, and appropriate steps should be taken to end the activities of anti-social elements.

“The State government should create a safe environment for female students studying in all educational institutions and hostels, including Anna University, and take concrete steps to prevent sexual violence against women and children,” he demanded.