Anna University sexual assault incident: Annamalai urges CM Stalin to take responsibility of law & order situation

CHENNAI: BJP state president K Annamalai on Wednesday urged the Chief Minister MK Stalin to take immediate responsibility for the deteriorating law and order situation in Tamil Nadu, particularly in the wake of a sexual assault incident at Anna University.

In a strongly worded statement, Annamalai expressed his outrage over the assault, which was allegedly perpetrated by two miscreants on the university campus.

He demanded that the perpetrators be apprehended without delay, emphasising the need for swift justice to be served.

Annamalai's comments come amidst growing concerns over the safety and security of women in the state.

The former IPS officer alleged that the DMK government has created an environment that allows unlawful activities to thrive, leaving women feeling increasingly vulnerable.

"The dire state of law and order in Tamil Nadu is a matter of grave concern. Under the DMK government, the state has become a breeding ground for criminals, and women no longer feel safe. It is imperative that the government takes immediate action to address this issue and ensures that the perpetrators of such heinous crimes are brought to justice,” he said in a statement.

Annamalai also criticised the state police, suggesting that they are often too preoccupied with silencing opposition voices to effectively address the growing law and order crisis.

He further called on the police to take decisive action against the perpetrators, regardless of their affiliations or connections.