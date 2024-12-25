37-yr-old biryani seller nabbed for 'sexually assaulting' Anna University student

CHENNAI: Investigating the sexual assault of a second-year engineering student of the prestigious Anna University inside the campus in Guindy, the Chennai police arrested a 37-year-old man Gnanasekaran of Kottur, who sells biryani on the pavement, on Wednesday.

According to the complaint, the girl was talking with her male friend, also a college student when a man threatened them and attacked the male student. The accused then forced the girl to perform sexual acts. Police said the incident happened around 8 pm.

Following the complaint, Kotturpuram AWPS (All Women Police Station) personnel conducted an inquiry with the victim in the presence of the university's Internal Complaints Committee (ICC) members and constituted special teams to nab the accused.

An official statement from the city police said they arrested Gnanasekaran (37) of Kottur based on gathered scientific evidence and he has confessed to the crime. The suspect runs a biryani outlet on the platform, said the police adding that the accused is a history-sheeter and has several criminal cases against him.

Meanwhile, tension prevailed on Wednesday morning after the SFI, the students’ wing of the CPM which is an ally of the ruling party, went on a protest. The management then assured strict action against those involved and said Higher Education Minister Govi Chezhian has also promised appropriate decisions to ensure such incidents do not occur in future. The students' stir was then withdrawn.

University registrar J Prakash too came out with a statement. Pointing out that the university has deployed adequate security persons besides installing CCTVs on the campus, Prakash said the university will also take measures to provide additional security on its premises.

The incident also triggered strong political reactions. AIADMK general secretary, Edappadi K Palaniswami expressed shock and said it was "shameful" that the barbarity happened and that too on the premises of a reputed varsity.

The ruling party's allies, the CPI and CPM condemned the incident with the latter even decrying "increasing law and order issues" in the state.

TVK president actor Vijay, BJP president K Annamalai and PMK founder S Ramadoss were among other leaders to condemn the incident.

Minister Govi Chezhian tried to douse the fire saying important decisions will be taken soon at the university level to ensure such incidents do not recur. "Those who want to politicise the issue should not forget the Pollachi sexual harassment case during the previous regime where the affected could not complain with the police due to fear of the political pressure of the ruling government," he said.

"The DMK government is taking all steps to ensure that the culprits will be brought in front of the law," he added.

(With inputs from Online desk)