Student sexually assaulted in Anna University campus

CHENNAI: A college student was sexually assaulted by yet to be identified youth in Anna University campus late Tuesday night. The perpetrators attacked the girl’s boyfriend, also a student in the same campus.

Police sources said that the college students returned to the campus after attending prayers at a nearby church on Christmas Eve when the incident happened.

They were on a secluded stretch when the perpetrators took them by surprise and attacked the duo. After attacking the boy, they sexually assaulted the girl.

The students filed a complaint at Kotturpuram police station and got admitted at a private hospital.

Senior Police officers arrived at the scene and have begun investigations.

Police suspect the perpetrators to have followed the two of them from the church.

Police teams are CCTV footage in the vicinity to ascertain the identity of the suspects.