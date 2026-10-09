BBL tickets to go on sale Oct 10; prices start at Rs 1,500

CHENNAI: Cricket Australia’s flagship T20 competition, the Big Bash League (BBL) is arriving in Chennai, as Melbourne Renegades are set to lock horns with Perth Scorchers to open the 16th edition at MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12.
Phase 1 of the tickets for the general public will go on sale from October 10, at noon onwards, with F-Lower tier being the lowest priced tickets, at Rs 1,500. I, J & K Lower Tier tickets are priced at 2,500, with the upper tier tickets for the same, priced at 2,000. However, the premium seats – KMK Terrace and C Hospitality Box – are priced at Rs 3,500 and 6,000 each.
Tickets are only available through online platforms – District, by Zomato mobile application and .
Unlike the Indian Premier League, the BBL has its own set of innovations, including the Power Surge – a two-over period of fielding restrictions that can be taken after the 11th over, and the newly introduced designated hitter/designated fielder concept, where one player can bat while another takes the field.
“Fans will see the signature elements of BBL — from bucket heads and in-stadium entertainment to our unique tournament rules, including the Power Surge and our new designated hitter/designated fielder rule.
“We want players and fans alike to experience the true atmosphere of an MCG or SCG fixture right here at Chepauk,” Phil Rigby added.