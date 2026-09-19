BBL opener in Chennai an enormous opportunity for WA: Premier Roger Cook

Six-time BBL champion Perth Scorchers will face Melbourne Renegade on December 12 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai, the first-ever contest to be played outside Australia in the league’s history.

“Having the Big Bash League hold its first ever international match with the Perth Scorchers is both an enormous opportunity for WA and for our fantastic host city Chennai,” Cook said here, while leading an investment mission through India to push the position of WA as a commerce capital.

Western Australian showcase events are being held in Mumbai and Delhi, putting WA’s investment, tourism, and creative industries on display, and the activities include promoting the BBL opener.