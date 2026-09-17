Signature Big Bash League elements now at iconic Chepauk

The challenge, according to Big Bash League Head of League Operations and Club Growth Phil Rigby, is to bring the unmistakable flavour of the Australian competition to a city with its own cricketing identity.

“Our goal is to deliver an authentic Australian Big Bash experience while celebrating local Chennai culture and energy,” Rigby said.

And that experience will come with some of the BBL’s signature features.

Unlike the Indian Premier League, the BBL has its own set of innovations, including the Power Surge – a two-over period of fielding restrictions that can be taken after the 11th over, and the newly introduced designated hitter/designated fielder concept, where one player can bat while another takes the field.