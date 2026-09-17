Signature Big Bash League elements now at iconic Chepauk

CHENNAI: The Big Bash League arriving in Chennai would have sounded improbable not too long ago. But Cricket Australia’s flagship T20 competition is now taking its biggest step beyond Australian shores, with Melbourne Renegades and Perth Scorchers set to open the 16th edition at the iconic MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12.
The challenge, according to Big Bash League Head of League Operations and Club Growth Phil Rigby, is to bring the unmistakable flavour of the Australian competition to a city with its own cricketing identity.
“Our goal is to deliver an authentic Australian Big Bash experience while celebrating local Chennai culture and energy,” Rigby said.
And that experience will come with some of the BBL’s signature features.
Unlike the Indian Premier League, the BBL has its own set of innovations, including the Power Surge – a two-over period of fielding restrictions that can be taken after the 11th over, and the newly introduced designated hitter/designated fielder concept, where one player can bat while another takes the field.
“Fans will see the signature elements of BBL — from bucket heads and in-stadium entertainment to our unique tournament rules, including the Power Surge and our new designated hitter/designated fielder rule.
“We want players and fans alike to experience the true atmosphere of an MCG or SCG fixture right here at Chepauk,” Rigby added.
Choosing Chennai, Rigby said, was a natural decision given the city's deep connection with Australian cricket. From Allan Border and Dean Jones to Matthew Hayden, Michael Hussey and Shane Watson, several Australian greats have left their mark on the city, particularly through their association with Chennai Super Kings.
The BBL opener is also an extension of the “G’day Namaste” festival, a broader India-Australia initiative aimed at strengthening ties between the two countries.
“This isn't just about a Big Bash game; this whole conversation started on a broader bilateral government initiative around how we can grow and strengthen the relationship between Australia and India,” Rigby said.
“What’s the best way to do that? Through cricket. Cricket is India’s game, and it’s Australia’s game, so that’s the logical starting point for that conversation.”
The BBL, however, does not see its move to Chennai as an attempt to take on the IPL on its home turf. “We're not coming here to compete with the IPL. My observations and the engagement I've had show that both Indians and Australians have a very special relationship with each other. We're here to share that Big Bash experience, which is very different from the IPL or other T20 leagues.”
The move comes at an interesting time for the BBL itself. For 15 years, the competition has largely operated under a centrally governed structure, with Cricket Australia overseeing the eight franchises.
That could now change. Last month, CA announced plans to explore private investment in the BBL clubs, with Melbourne Renegades becoming the first franchise to be put up for sale. There have also been reports of interest from an IPL franchise owner based in Chennai.
Rigby said the broader objective was to build the competition for its next phase.
“What we are looking to do is how we can further grow and strengthen the Big Bash into the future, for the next 15 years. At the same time, there are opportunities to strengthen Australian cricket.
“We’ve really been open around our plans regarding considering private investment or investment into clubs,” he said.
The Chennai experiment will also have a significant broadcast footprint. Both the Renegades and Scorchers are expected to arrive well ahead of the opener, while two broadcast crews, one from Australia and another from India, will be involved.
The 2.30pm IST start has been chosen with the Australian audience in mind. The match will follow the conclusion of the Test match being played in Australia that day, with the BBL fixture scheduled for the afternoon in India and prime viewing hours in Australia's east coast time zone.
“The game has definitely been fixtured in India for broadcast in Australia,” Rigby said.
Tickets for the December 12 fixture, including both general admission and hospitality options, are expected to go on sale in October.
While the BBL and Cricket Australia will handle the match operations, the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association will serve as the host. For one evening, Chepauk will look a little different, a mix of Orange and Red jerseys in the crowd with an unmistakable Big Bash flavour being served.