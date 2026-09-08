Cricket Australia approves privatisation in BBL, Melbourne Renegades up for sale

CA announced that it would invite bids from private owners for a 100 per cent stake in Melbourne Renegades.

But the Australian Cricketers Association (ACA) CEO Paul Marsh said the two bodies remain a "long away apart on a new agreement" which includes a renegotiated pay deal with the players.

The new ownership in the franchise will be in place for the 2027-28 Big Bash League and Women's Big Bash League seasons, and the sale process will have no impact on the upcoming seasons of the BBL and the WBBL this Australian summer, reported cricket.com.au.

The Melbourne Renegades is being run in a caretaker mode by CA.