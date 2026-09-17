'Incredible to host BBL opener in Chennai': Voges relishes new challenge

Voges was the captain when the Scorchers last came to India for the 2014 Champions League T20. Now, he will oversee the team when they open their new Big Bash League campaign against Melbourne Renegades at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12.

“It’s funny you mention 2014, the Champions League; it was the last time we brought a Scorchers team here. I was actually looking at some scorecards on my way over, just reminiscing a little bit about the last time the Scorchers team came here to India,” Voges said at the BBL press conference here on Wednesday.

“To be part of a historic event, to open a Big Bash season here in Chennai is something that we're incredibly excited about. Excited to be here. Probably the preparations start now for us as a team, but yes, it is a truly historic event and we are excited.”

“We’ve got a number of hopefully IPL stars in Mitchell Marsh and Cooper Connolly that will certainly hopefully be part of our squad that comes over. Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson are another couple of guys who have played in the conditions as well,” he added.

Voges also plans to lean on his local contacts as the Scorchers prepare for an unusual start to their campaign, with Michael Hussey among the first names on the batter’s mind with the latter having been associated with Chennai Super Kings for almost 18 years now.

The similarities between the two franchises do not end there. Both the Scorchers and Super Kings have built formidable home records and established themselves as successful franchises in their respective leagues.

“Yeah, there’s a few synergies there, isn’t there? And certainly the incredible home-ground record that the Super Kings have here is something that we pride ourselves on back at home as well. I see the synergies between the [Chennai] Super Kings and us, and the successes in the past. We’ll be hunting new silverware, and that starts here in Chennai. That’s what we’re really excited about,” Voges said.