'Incredible to host BBL opener in Chennai': Voges relishes new challenge

CHENNAI: Twelve years after leading Perth Scorchers on their last visit to India, Adam Voges is back – this time as the head coach of the Perth-based franchise.
Voges was the captain when the Scorchers last came to India for the 2014 Champions League T20. Now, he will oversee the team when they open their new Big Bash League campaign against Melbourne Renegades at the MA Chidambaram Stadium on December 12.
“It’s funny you mention 2014, the Champions League; it was the last time we brought a Scorchers team here. I was actually looking at some scorecards on my way over, just reminiscing a little bit about the last time the Scorchers team came here to India,” Voges said at the BBL press conference here on Wednesday.
“To be part of a historic event, to open a Big Bash season here in Chennai is something that we're incredibly excited about. Excited to be here. Probably the preparations start now for us as a team, but yes, it is a truly historic event and we are excited.”
“We’ve got a number of hopefully IPL stars in Mitchell Marsh and Cooper Connolly that will certainly hopefully be part of our squad that comes over. Ashton Turner and Jhye Richardson are another couple of guys who have played in the conditions as well,” he added.
Voges also plans to lean on his local contacts as the Scorchers prepare for an unusual start to their campaign, with Michael Hussey among the first names on the batter’s mind with the latter having been associated with Chennai Super Kings for almost 18 years now.
The similarities between the two franchises do not end there. Both the Scorchers and Super Kings have built formidable home records and established themselves as successful franchises in their respective leagues.
“Yeah, there’s a few synergies there, isn’t there? And certainly the incredible home-ground record that the Super Kings have here is something that we pride ourselves on back at home as well. I see the synergies between the [Chennai] Super Kings and us, and the successes in the past. We’ll be hunting new silverware, and that starts here in Chennai. That’s what we’re really excited about,” Voges said.
The challenge for Voges, though, will be more than simply assembling his squad. He will have to prepare his players for conditions that could be vastly different from what they encounter at home in Perth.
“I think first and foremost, coaching’s about putting the group together. And I think with a lot of continuity in our squad, we will be confident in the group that we bring,” he said.
“I’ll be leaning on a few local friends as well to try and understand weather conditions, whether there is going to be dew, all the little things that we need to be across in terms of our preparation. But then equally, being able to assess the conditions as quickly as we possibly can on game day and communicate that back and go along.”
Over the last few months, Voges has become a familiar name on social media, with fans speculating that he could replace Stephen Fleming as Chennai Super Kings’ head coach.
Voges, however, played down the speculation.
“No, there hasn’t [been any conversations to become CSK head coach]. I appreciate that — if CSK are looking for a new coach, but no, there hasn’t been any conversation,” he said.
The 46-year-old has nevertheless built an impressive coaching record in Australia, winning three BBL titles with Perth Scorchers and three consecutive Sheffield Shield titles with Western Australia between 2021-22 and 2023-24. He has also won four Marsh Cup titles.
His success has taken him beyond Australia too. Voges has worked with Trent Rockets as an assistant coach in The Hundred and was a consultant with Justin Langer at Lucknow Super Giants during the 2024 Indian Premier League season.
Asked what has made him successful as a coach, Voges pointed towards clarity and communication.
“I think what I try and pride myself on is giving real clarity to our group, whether that’s our players and our staff, being able to communicate that really strongly. I think that’s important. But equally, understanding that the players are the ones out there doing the job, and it’s a partnership with them, and working with them to try and help them get the best and have the success that they’re chasing,” he said.
“To set some standards that are really clear for everyone that they understand, and what we’re expecting from them. And if you can do that well, then it’s just the day-to-day managing of the situations that pop up and the challenges that come your way.
“So it’s never any one thing. I get to work with some great people — assistant coaches, support staff, as well as the players. And so putting a good group of people together, hopefully that can help you do some good things.”
Now comes Voges’ most unusual challenge: preparing a Perth Scorchers outfit for conditions at opposite ends of the spectrum – Chennai and Perth.