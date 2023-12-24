Symphony of music & food unite to enthral Chennai

CHENNAI: It is that time of the year when Chennaiites gear up to enthusiastically celebrate the Margazhi season.



To complement the melodies at various sabhas in the city, caterers have come up with special and innovative menus to bring out the festive spirit in people.

Many of them have maintained the traditional dishes which are being served for years now. At the same time, a few have tried their hands at presenting ordinary savours with extraordinary twists, combined with culinary expertise.

Successfully sustaining in the field for more than seven decades, Arusuvai Arasu Catering Services has something different to offer this year.

“The sabha canteens aim to serve wedding meals in half season and people are keen on trying the same. As the response is great, this time we wanted our services to be different,” starts Kamesh Narayanan, managing director of Arusuvai Arasu Catering Services.

Kamesh Narayanan, Managing Director, Arusuvai Arasu Catering Services

Unlike the usual pandhi-style banana leaf serving, they have introduced South Indian wedding thali served on the banana leaf.

Doughnut idly with chemeen curry

More kali ellu thouvayal

“Our menu would change every day. When it comes to themes, people can taste delicacies from Andhra Pradesh, Thanjavur, Karnataka, Kerala, Chettinadu and similar southern regions,” he adds.

To give a unique sabha canteen experience, J Hind at GRT Hotels is organising a Grand Gana Sabha, where visitors can enjoy music and get immersed in the culinary twist of sabha foods.

Sandalwood ice cream

Chef Sheetharam Prasaad says, “We have curated a special menu showcasing culinary excellence. We have tried to focus on creatively presenting the dishes and also incorporate different cooking techniques in traditional dishes.” Honey caviars using spherification, aranchini rice balls, doughnut idly with chemeen curry, and kimchi and peanut dumplings are some of the novel savours served at the restaurant to celebrate the Margazhi season. Apart from these, they also have mocktails with tender coconut, nannari, and rosemilk as base.

“The menu keeps changing. Our desserts are like paan paayasam, sandalwood ice cream and many more are unique. The goal which we had was to be unique and introduce people to new flavours,” he explains.

Sheetharam Prasaad

Sabha food is a hit among the regular spectators as well many new people are also coming in to try it. “The reason behind this is, people want to experiment and try different things. Sabha canteens should extend beyond Margazhi because the business seems to be promising. The demand is high but supply is restricted. More and more people with innovative ideas should enter the field,” remarks the chef.



Busy attending to people who have settled down for the ‘pandhi’, Kamesh tells DT Next that people from different walks of life visit the sabha.

“Sabha canteen is all about having food on the banana leaf. One can sustain in the field if quality is top-notch. Customers tend to get curious and would want to try if there is something creative and innovative. Caterers can come up with different themes, present the dishes in distinctive ways, and introduce people to noteworthy food,” he concludes.

Enjoy the concerts and meals at the Grand Gana Sabha festival till January 14 at the J Hind restaurant.

Relish the special menu for this Margazhi prepared by Arusuvai Arasu Catering Services at Vidya Bharti Kalyana Mandapam till January 3.