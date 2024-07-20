Begin typing your search...

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith leads rally at Chennai; demands justice in Armstrong murder case

Celebrities including Mansoor Ali Khan, Attakathi Dinesh participated in this major rally.

ByOnline DeskOnline Desk|20 July 2024 12:32 PM GMT
Filmmaker Pa Ranjith leads rally at Chennai; demands justice in Armstrong murder case
X

Filmmaker Pa Ranjith leads rally at Egmore, Chennai (Photo credit: Hemanathan M)

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Saturday held a memorial rally against the brutal murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party leader K Armstrong at Egmore to emphasise justice in his murder case.

Celebrities including Mansoor Ali Khan, Attakathi Dinesh participated in this major rally.

Also Read:Tamil Nadu BSP president Armstrong hacked to death in Chennai

The 53-year-old Dalit leader and advocate was hacked to death with machetes by a six-member gang on July 5 near his under-construction house in Perambur.

Also Read: Armstrong murder suspect shot dead by police near Madhavaram in early morning 'encounter'

So far, the police arrested 14 persons in relation to the case.

Also Read:BJP functionary secured in connection with BSP leader Armstrong's murder
Armstrong murder caseArmstrong deathFilmmaker Pa Ranjith
Online Desk

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X
    sidekick