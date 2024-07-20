Filmmaker Pa Ranjith leads rally at Chennai; demands justice in Armstrong murder case

CHENNAI: Filmmaker Pa Ranjith on Saturday held a memorial rally against the brutal murder of Tamil Nadu Bahujan Samaj Party leader K Armstrong at Egmore to emphasise justice in his murder case.

Celebrities including Mansoor Ali Khan, Attakathi Dinesh participated in this major rally.

The 53-year-old Dalit leader and advocate was hacked to death with machetes by a six-member gang on July 5 near his under-construction house in Perambur.

So far, the police arrested 14 persons in relation to the case.