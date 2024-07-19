BJP functionary secured in connection with BSP leader Armstrong's murder

CHENNAI: The Chennai City Police on Friday secured M Anjalai, a former functionary of TN BJP's Mahila Morcha and partner of slain rowdy Arcot V Suresh, who was announced as a wanted suspect in the murder of State BSP president, K Armstrong, sources said.

However, the City Police are yet to officially confirm Anjalai’s arrest.

Anjalai is a 'B' category history-sheeter, police said. Her name started doing the rounds after police secured three persons, including advocates S Malarkodi, an AIADMK functionary; K Hariharan (27) of Tamil Manila Congress; and K Sathish (33), whose father is a DMK functionary.

BSP leader K Armstrong was murdered by a gang on July 5 at Venugopal Swami Koil street in Perambur. The city police arrested eight persons, including Arcot Suresh’s younger brother within three hours of the murder and initially claimed that Armstrong was murdered in retaliation for Suresh's murder in August last year. Three more persons were arrested subsequently. One of the accused arrested initially, D Selvaraj, was also a BJP functionary.

On Sunday, K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the suspects was shot dead in a "police encounter" near Madhavaram, when he allegedly opened fire at the police team which rounded him up after he fled while being taken to secure weapons used in Armstrong's murder.