Armstrong murder suspect shot dead by Police near Madhavaram

CHENNAI: K Thiruvengadam (33), one of the eleven suspects arrested in connection with the murder of TN BSP President K Armstrong, was shot dead by the police on Sunday morning near Madhavaram when he allegedly tried to attack police and escape from them.

Thiruvengadam, a history sheeter, was among the eight accused ‘arrested’ by the police within three hours of the brutal murder of Armstrong near his under-construction house in Perambur on July 5.

Police have officially claimed that Armstrong’s murder was a retaliatory killing for the murder of history sheeter Arcot v. Suresh in August 2023 near Pattinampakkam.

One of the accused arrested in connection with Armstrong’s murder is Ponnai V. Balu, the younger brother of Suresh. The others arrested were identified as D Ramu (38) of Thiruninravur, K Thiruvengadam (33) of Kundrathur, S Thirumalai (45) of Perambur, D Selvaraj (48) of Thiruninravur, G Arul (33) of Thiruninravur, K Manivannan (25) of R K Pet, and J Santosh (22) of Katpadi. Apart from the eight arrested within three hours, police arrested three more suspects, Gokul, Vijay, and Sivasankar, on July 6.

Meanwhile, City Police were granted five-day custody of the suspects on July 11 and were interrogating them.

On Sunday morning, Thiruvengadam was taken to a spot near a lake in Madhavaram, where the weapons used in Armstrong’s murder were hidden.

Thiruvengadam allegedly attacked a policeman and attempted to flee when he was shot. He was rushed to a government hospital, where he was declared dead.

