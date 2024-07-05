TN BSP President Armstrong hacked to death in Sembium

CHENNAI: Bahujan Samaj Party's Tamil Nadu President K Armstrong was hacked to death by a gang near his house in Sembium on Friday evening.

The six member gang which came in two wheelers accosted him and rained blows on him with weapons and fled the scene, leaving behind their weapons at the scene, police sources said.

Armstrong was rushed to a private hospital on Greams Road where he was declared as brought dead.

His body was moved to the Rajiv Gandhi Government General Hospital (RGGGH) for autopsy.

Meanwhile, neighbourhoods surrounding Armstrong's residence in Sembium have been fortified with police presence.

According to sources close to Armstrong, there was a threat on his life for the last year or so and he usually travelled with a posse of men and advocates for his protection.

Armstrong had been a Chennai Corporation Councillor.

Special teams have been formed to trace the suspects