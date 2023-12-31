'Thalapathy 68' now titled 'The Greatest Of All Time'

CHENNAI: As we had earlier reported that the makers of actor Vijay's upcoming film with Venkat Prabhu 'Thalapathy 68' will release the first look and its official title on New Year. The makers on Sunday (December 31) revealed the title of the film as 'The Greatest Of All Time' and released the first look poster.

Archana Kalpathi, the producer of the film, took to her official X (formerly Twitter) handle and wrote, "Our Thalapathy is the Greatest Of All Time #GreatestOfAllTime #Thalapathy68FirstLook #AGS25 #Thalapathy68 @actorvijay Sir @ags_production #KalpathiSAghoram #KalpathiSGanesh #KalpathiSSuresh." (sic)

The first-look poster shows Vijay in a dual role, both wearing flight jackets and sharing a fist bump while in the background a used parachute lying in the ground with a flight flying high above them.



The poster also has a quote that reads, "Light can devour the darkness, but darkness cannot consume the light."

Produced by AGS Entertainment, the film marks Vijay’s second collaboration with the production house after 'Bigil' and his first with filmmaker Venkat Prabhu.

Apart from Vijay, the film also stars Prabhudeva, Prashanth, Sneha, Laila, Meenakshi Chaudhary, and Vaibhav.

On August 26, the makers had travelled to Los Angeles for a 3D body scan for the de-aging process for the film.

On October 24, the makers dropped the pooja video of the film on the auspicious day of 'Vijaya Dasami'.

Earlier, a source close to DT Next, revealed that the film will be a light-hearted entertainer that revolves around time travel in which Vijay plays a dual role and actor Kiccha Sudeep has joined the team along with Malvika Sharma.