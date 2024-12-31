'What is DMK govt trying to hide': Palaniswami on Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: AIADMK general secretary Edappadi K Palaniswami on Tuesday condemned the DMK government for initiating action against his protesting party members on Monday and reiterated that his party would not rest until the 19-year-old Anna University student who was sexually assaulted gets justice, said a Maalaimalar report.

Speaking to reporters, Palaniswami wondered who the DMK was trying to protect in the case and why it was not transferred to the CBI yet. "The Madras High Court has ordered the formation of a committee headed by three female IPS officers... The student's complaint clearly mentions the involvement of another man. This should be probed," he said.

While the police immediately arrested the accused in the case, Gnanasekaran, the opposition party has alleged that the accused was a DMK man and that one more person, with whom Gnanasekaran referred to as 'sir' and spoke over the phone, was involved in the December 23 incident on Anna University. The AIADMK has put up posters with the slogan ‘Who is that sir?’ and the hashtag 'Save our daughters’, across cities.

Meanwhile, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) also wondered why so many ministers were speaking out over the issue, questioning what the DMK government was trying to hide. "The Pollachi sexual assault case was immediately transferred to the CBI. Why is there so much delay in this case," he asked. Alleging that the police do not initiate action even when sexual assault victims lodge complaints, Edappadi pointed out that such shocking incidents are on the rise in Tamil Nadu.

The AIADMK chief also noted that the party had made a request to the central government regarding the Kanniyakumari glass bridge project, but the project was delayed due to the pandemic, and has finally been completed in the DMK regime, he added. The 77 m-long bowstring arch bridge which connects Vivekananda Memorial and the 133-feet-tall Thiruvalluvar statue standing on two rocks in the sea was officially inaugurated on Monday.

