Anna University sexual assault case: Technical glitch behind FIR leak, reports NIC

CHENNAI: The National Informatics Centre (NIC), which designs and develops government Information Technology (IT) systems and is responsible for maintaining most government websites, has stated that the FIR in the Anna University sexual assault case must not have been blocked due to technical glitches and the migration from IPC to BNS.

According to a response from R Arul Mozhi Varman, Senior Director at NIC, the Tamil Nadu police's FIR view page implements logic to block the viewing of FIRs under sensitive sections/subsections like the BNSS 64, 67, 68, 70, and 79, as per the list given by the State Crime Records Bureau (SCRB).

After this issue, NIC revisited the code and requested the SCRB team to thoroughly check all possibilities on the View FIR page against all sensitive sections and subsections, the mail response stated.

Incidentally, Commissioner A Arun too stated in his media address that the FIRs in sensitive cases are not usually uploaded on the CCTNS website and alluded to technical glitches.

A 37-year-old man, Gnansekaran, a roadside biryani vendor was arrested by the Kotturpuram AWPS on December 25 for the sexual assault of a college student in Anna University campus on Monday.

The survivor filed a complaint within a day of the incident ensuring swift action, which was appreciated by the Madras High Court too, which had on the other hand censured City police for the FIR leak.

