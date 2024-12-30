Police seek 10-day custody of accused in Anna University sexual assault case

CHENNAI: The city police filed a petition on Monday with the Saidapet court seeking 10-day custody of Gnanasekaran, the 37-year-old biryani seller who is accused of sexually assaulting a female student inside Anna University campus.

On December 23 night, a second-year engineering student of the College of Engineering was sexually assaulted inside the campus in Guindy. According to a complaint filed the next day, the 19-year-old girl was talking with her male friend, also a college student, when a man threatened them saying he would share videos he had shot of them. He attacked the male student and then forced the girl to perform sexual acts and recorded it on his phone. The accused, Gnanasekaran (37), a biryani seller, was apprehended a day after the survivor filed the complaint, and remanded in judicial custody.

Meanwhile, the case took a controversial turn after details from the First Information Report (FIR) which had the survivor’s name and address, were leaked on social media platforms, sparking condemnation from activists and opposition leaders. In response to the backlash, Chennai Police Commissioner Arun clarified that the leak occurred due to a technical glitch. Following this, additional charges were filed against the accused under four more sections, including wrongful confinement and violations under the Information Technology Act, bringing the total to eight charges.

Also Read:

Anna University sexual assault case: NCW launches probe, to examine facts and assess actions taken

Anna University sexual assault case: TVK chief Vijay to meet Governor Ravi

Anna University sexual assault: Such cases rising, no point seeking answers from government, says Vijay