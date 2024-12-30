Anna University sexual assault: Such cases rising, no point seeking answers from government, says Vijay

CHENNAI: Alleging that crimes and atrocities against women were on the rise in Tamil Nadu, actor and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) chief Vijay on Monday said that he was pained by the sexual assault of a student of Anna University.

In a statement, he also criticised the DMK government and urged the people to work together to create a safer State.

"Social atrocities against women, and law and order violations are increasing day by day in every place, including educational institutions. As their brother, I am immensely stressed and pained after hearing about sexual assault cases.

'There is no use asking any question about the issue to the ruling government," Vijay said.

Assuring to stand with them as their brother, Vijay asked the women to focus on their education and achieving their goals.

"Let us create safe Tamil Nadu. Let us all work together to ensure that soon," he added in the statement.