Tamil Nadu governmet should scrap Mamallan Reservoir project as it harms wetland: Anbumani Ramadoss

CHENNAI: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss has urged the Tamil Nadu government to abandon the proposed Mamallan Reservoir project, alleging that it would irreversibly damage the environment and threaten the livelihoods of nearly 5,000 fishing families along the East Coast Road (ECR) according to a Daily Thanthi report.
In a statement, Anbumani expressed concern over reports that the government intends to proceed with the project despite earlier opposition from the ruling TVK.
He recalled that the foundation stone for the reservoir, proposed across 5,161 acres between Kanathur Reddikuppam and Kokkilimedu, was laid during the previous DMK regime.
He said both PMK and TVK had opposed the project then, with Chief Minister Vijay assuring that environmentally harmful projects would not be implemented.
Anbumani said three months after TVK assumed office, there has been no official announcement on scrapping the project. Instead, reports suggest that preparations for its implementation are progressing, leaving fishing communities worried about their future.
He argued that the proposed site is an ecologically sensitive zone where seawater and freshwater merge, creating a habitat for fish, prawns, crabs and migratory birds. Altering the natural ecosystem by constructing a reservoir, he said, would severely affect biodiversity and fish breeding.
The PMK leader said fishing is the primary source of income for around 5,000 families living between Kanathur Reddikuppam and Kokkilimedu.
He warned that the project could deplete fish stocks, affecting livelihoods and disrupting the region's fragile coastal ecosystem.
Anbumani further claimed that the existing backwaters and marshlands act as natural buffers against rough seas and cyclones.
Their destruction, he said, could increase the risk of seawater intrusion into several coastal and inland villages, including Kovalam, Nemmeli, Pattipulam, Mamallapuram, Thiruporur and Kelambakkam.
While reiterating PMK's support for creating new reservoirs to meet Chennai's drinking water needs, Anbumani maintained that wetlands should not be sacrificed for such projects.
He urged the government to abandon the Mamallan Reservoir proposal and instead conserve the region's natural ecosystems while safeguarding the livelihoods of the fishing community.