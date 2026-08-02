Tamil Nadu governmet should scrap Mamallan Reservoir project as it harms wetland: Anbumani Ramadoss

In a statement, Anbumani expressed concern over reports that the government intends to proceed with the project despite earlier opposition from the ruling TVK.

He recalled that the foundation stone for the reservoir, proposed across 5,161 acres between Kanathur Reddikuppam and Kokkilimedu, was laid during the previous DMK regime.

He said both PMK and TVK had opposed the project then, with Chief Minister Vijay assuring that environmentally harmful projects would not be implemented.