Chennai: Fishermen enter backwater to protest against Mamallan reservoir

CHENNAI: Fishermen and residents on Monday staged a protest against the proposed Mamallan Reservoir project at the Kovalam backwaters, opposing the State government’s plan to convert the ecologically sensitive water body into the city’s sixth reservoir.
The Water Resources Department (WRD) had proposed the Mamallan Reservoir at the Kovalam backwaters to meet Chennai’s growing drinking water needs and those of its expanding suburbs.
Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the project on January 20, following which construction activities commenced. However, the project has faced continuous opposition from fishermen, who alleged that converting the backwaters into a reservoir would severely impact shrimp cultivation and destroy the fragile ecosystem. They pointed out that the backwaters served as a breeding ground for various species of fish and shrimp, which was the backbone of their livelihood.
Villages participated in the protest. Members of the Irular tribal community also joined the protest. Over 200 protesters entered the water to register their opposition.
Speaking to reporters, Neithal Makkal Katchi leader K Bharathi said, “The Kovalam backwaters are not merely a water source but the lifeline of coastal communities. It supports fishermen from more than 16 villages. Destroying it will economically cripple us.”
While acknowledging the importance of drinking water for Chennai, Bharathi stressed that sacrificing the ecosystem and livelihoods was not a viable solution. “The government must scrap the project and explore alternative measures to address future water scarcity. Protests will intensify if the project continues,” he warned.