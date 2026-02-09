Chennai: Fishermen enter backwater to protest against Mamallan reservoir

The Water Resources Department (WRD) had proposed the Mamallan Reservoir at the Kovalam backwaters to meet Chennai’s growing drinking water needs and those of its expanding suburbs.

Chief Minister MK Stalin laid the foundation stone for the project on January 20, following which construction activities commenced. However, the project has faced continuous opposition from fishermen, who alleged that converting the backwaters into a reservoir would severely impact shrimp cultivation and destroy the fragile ecosystem. They pointed out that the backwaters served as a breeding ground for various species of fish and shrimp, which was the backbone of their livelihood.