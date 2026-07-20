Fishing community, eco groups renew calls to drop Mamallan project

The Mamallan Reservoir is being developed as the city's sixth major drinking water source at an estimated cost of Rs 342.60 crore.

Located in Chengalpattu district along the East Coast Road (ECR), the project spans the Kovalam-Nemmeli backwater basin. The proposed reservoir will cover 5,161 acres and is designed to store 1.65 thousand million cubic feet (TMC) of water.

Fishermen and environmental activists opposed the project, contending that converting the existing saltwater basin into a freshwater reservoir would cause irreversible damage to the coastal ecosystem.

Citing government-commissioned coastal inundation maps, they said large portions of the proposed reservoir site could be submerged by seawater during storm surges of 3.5 to 4.5 metres.